Brazil’s President rebukes Trump over tariff threat and Bolsonaro comments

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of Brazil’s judiciary and his threat to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, calling the remarks an attack on national sovereignty and judicial independence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Lula responded to Trump’s letter demanding an end to the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro—who faces charges related to attempts to overturn his 2022 election loss—by stating that the case is under the exclusive jurisdiction of Brazilian courts.

“Brazil is a sovereign country with independent institutions that will not be tutored by anyone,” Lula said. “The judicial process against those who planned the coup is solely the responsibility of the Brazilian judiciary.”

Trump described Bolsonaro as a “Highly Respected Leader” and denounced his prosecution as a “Witch Hunt.”

Article continues below the player

Trump warned that a 50% tariff on Brazilian products would take effect August 1, citing what he called “insidious attacks on Free Elections,” restrictions on American tech platforms and “unfair” trade practices. In his letter, Trump also accused Brazil’s Supreme Court of pressuring U.S. tech companies through censorship orders and regulatory threats.

“In Brazil, freedom of expression is not to be confused with aggression or violent practices,” Lusa responded. “To operate in our country, all national and foreign companies are subject to Brazilian legislation.”

“It is false the information, in the case of trade between Brazil and the United States, about the alleged American deficit,” he said. Lula cited U.S. government data showing a U.S. trade surplus of $410 billion in goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years.

The Brazilian president also warned that any unilateral tariff hike would be met with reciprocal measures under Brazilian economic law.