California man charged in white supremacist plot to kill U.S. officials

A California man has been indicted for his alleged role in a white supremacist plot to solicit the assassination of U.S. officials and others, according to the Justice Department.

Noah Lamb, 24, was charged in the Eastern District of California with eight counts, including conspiracy, soliciting the murder of federal officials, doxing, and threatening communications. The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday.

According to federal prosecutors, Lamb was a member of the Terrorgram Collective, described as a transnational terrorist group operating on the messaging platform Telegram. The group promotes racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism and advocates the use of terrorism to ignite a race war and accelerate the collapse of the U.S. government.

Lamb is accused of working with other members of the group to create and circulate a hit list of “high-value targets” for assassination.

Article continues below the player

Targets included U.S. federal, state, and local officials, along with leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations, selected based on race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the group’s alleged leaders—Dallas Erin Humber of Elk Grove, California, and Matthew Robert Allison of Idaho—were arrested and charged last fall in a related case.

Prosecutors said the group celebrated the Pulse nightclub massacre and promoted violence against Jewish people, nonwhite ethnic groups, and others they viewed as ideological enemies, while encouraging followers to carry out targeted killings.

If convicted, Lamb faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy, a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of solicitation of murder of a federal official, a maximum of five years in prison for each count of doxing a federal official and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of conviction.