Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025

Cambodia has confirmed a new human case of H5N1 avian influenza in a 26-year-old man who is currently receiving intensive medical treatment, according to health officials. It is the country’s 14th confirmed human case of H5N1 this year.

The man, from Kravan village in Siem Reap Province, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, the Cambodian Ministry of Health said in a statement released Monday.

He is being treated at a local hospital for severe symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, abdominal pain, and difficulty breathing.

The individual is experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, abdominal pain and difficulty breathing, the ministry said.

Article continues below the player

Health authorities reported that dead chickens were found near the patient’s home, and investigations revealed that he had slaughtered chickens three days before developing symptoms.

Officials are collecting samples from individuals who had contact with the patient. Close contacts are being treated with Tamiflu as a precaution, which is standard protocol in Cambodia following H5N1 detections.

LINK: A list of all human cases of H5N1 bird flu since 2021

Cambodia has seen a rise in H5N1 cases this year, with most detected since June. This latest case marks the tenth confirmed since the start of that month. In total, 14 human infections have been confirmed in 2025, six of which have been fatal.

It is not yet known which strain was involved in the latest case, though it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, a variant that is endemic in the country. Separate cases involving this strain or similar variants have also been reported in Bangladesh and India this year.

Another strain, clade 2.3.4.4b, has gained international attention since 2022 due to its global spread and increasing number of infections in mammals, including humans.