Breaking News
Church shooting in Lexington, Kentucky kills 2; trooper among injured
A shooting spree in Lexington, Kentucky, left two people dead and several others injured at a church, and wounded a Kentucky State Trooper in an earlier encounter near the city’s airport, according to officials. The suspect was later found deceased.
The incident began around 11:36 a.m. local time on Sunday when the suspect shot a Kentucky State Trooper during a traffic stop near Blue Grass Airport on 4000 Terminal Drive, according to state police and local media. The trooper was hospitalized in stable condition.
The suspect then went to Richmond Road Baptist Church in the 5800 block of Old Richmond Road and opened fire, according to Lexington Police.
“I’m heartbroken to share the shooting in Lexington at Richmond Road Baptist Church has taken the lives of two people,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in an update. “Other injuries — including a Kentucky State Police trooper from the initial stop — are being treated at a nearby hospital. The shooter has also been killed.”
Schedules posted on the church’s website indicate a Sunday service would have been underway at the time of the shooting.
Officials have not released the names of the victims or the suspect, and the motive remains unclear.
An earlier shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road, where a woman was critically injured and two men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. It remains unclear whether that incident is related to the later shootings.
