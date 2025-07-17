Death toll in Texas flood disaster rises to 135; over a hundred still missing

The death toll from the catastrophic July 4 floods in Texas has risen to 135, including at least 116 in the Greater Kerrville area, according to Governor Greg Abbott. Local officials said 101 people remain missing in the Kerrville region.

Earlier this week, officials reported 132 deaths statewide, as the number of missing declined sharply from more than 160 to 101.

Kerr County has been the hardest hit, with nearly 170 people reported missing in the immediate aftermath of the flooding. While search and rescue teams have made progress, dozens remain unaccounted for, and recovery efforts continue.

Camp Mystic—a summer camp along the Guadalupe River—confirmed that 27 campers and staff members were among the dead. The family of 19-year-old counselor Katherine Ferruzzo announced last weekend that her body had been recovered, bringing the number of missing individuals connected to the camp down to five, all of them campers.

Governor Abbott has included 26 counties in his disaster declaration, citing widespread destruction of homes, roads, and public infrastructure across the state. Five more counties were added recently, including Hamilton, Lampasas, Maverick, Sutton, and Uvalde counties.