Drone collides with rescue helicopter in flood-hit Kerr County, Texas

A privately operated drone collided with a helicopter conducting flood search and rescue operations in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, according to officials.

“This afternoon, a private drone illegally operating in restricted airspace collided with a helicopter involved in emergency operations,” Kerr County officials said in a social media post on Monday. “The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing, and a critical piece of response equipment is now out of service until further notice.”

“This was entirely preventable,” the statement added. “Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) are not suggestions. They are federal airspace rules designed to protect lives during emergency situations.”

Officials asked the public to ground all drones until ongoing operations are complete. “When you fly a drone in restricted areas, you’re not just breaking the law — you’re putting first responders, emergency crews, and the public at serious risk,” the statement said.

The incident comes as hundreds of local, state, and federal responders continue search and recovery efforts across Kerr County and surrounding areas following catastrophic flash flooding that began Friday.

Officials have confirmed 84 deaths in Kerr County, including 56 adults and 28 children. Identification is still pending for 22 adults and 10 children. Ten campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic remain unaccounted for.

Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian summer camp near Kerrville, confirmed Monday that 27 campers and counselors had died. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” the camp said in a statement. “We are praying for them constantly.”

Elsewhere in Central Texas, seven people were killed in Travis County, six in Kendall County, four in Burnet County, two in Williamson County, and one in Tom Green County, bringing the current statewide death toll to at least 104.

The extent of the damage to the rescue helicopter was not immediately clear, and no arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.