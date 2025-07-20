World
Ferry fire in Indonesia kills at least 3
At least three people were killed and dozens more were evacuated after a ferry caught fire off the coast of Indonesia, according to officials.
Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency said the ship, identified as KM Barcelona, caught fire near Talise Island in the afternoon while en route from Lirung to Manado. The vessel was carrying approximately 280 passengers at the time.
Thick smoke billowed from the upper deck, causing panic as passengers—including children—rushed to escape, with some jumping into the water to flee the flames and smoke.
At least three fatalities had been confirmed, and the number of survivors and missing passengers was still being compiled, according to the Manado Search and Rescue Office.
As of 3 p.m. local time, authorities reported that the fire on board the ship had been extinguished. Rescue and recovery efforts remain ongoing as teams continue to search the surrounding waters and assess the full number of casualties.
The agency deployed rescue vessels, inflatable boats, and divers to the area. The Indonesian Navy, Water Police, disaster management authorities, and local fishermen are assisting in the search.
Officials said favorable weather has supported the evacuation efforts, though teams remain cautious due to the risk of explosion or fuel hazards.
