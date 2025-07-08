Flash flood emergency declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico

A flash flood emergency was declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico after a powerful thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall to the region, causing significant flooding and damage to structures, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert was issued at 5:15 p.m. MDT on Tuesday for Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs, Glencoe, and Alto. Meteorologists warned that rainfall was falling directly on burn scars from previous wildfires, increasing the risk of rapid runoff and debris flow.

“Significant rainfall and water/debris flow is occurring!” the NWS said in a bulletin. “This is a life-threatening situation, move to higher ground immediately!”

The Rio Ruidoso, which runs through the area, rose to a major flood stage of more than 15 feet, the agency said in an evening update.

Article continues below the player

Videos shared by residents showed fast-moving floodwaters along the river, with one video capturing a house being lifted and swept away. Other footage showed extensive damage to homes and mobile homes throughout the area.

Local media outlet Ruidoso News reported that rescue crews were responding to reports of people trapped by floodwaters, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

The flooding in Ruidoso comes amid catastrophic flash floods in Central Texas, where at least 109 people have died and more than 170 remain missing, most of them in Kerr County.