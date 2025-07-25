How the Remote Work Boom is Changing How We Use (and Buy) Cars

Remote and hybrid work models have become the norm since the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has revolutionized many areas of life in a short time span. One of the most notable ways that the rise of remote and hybrid work has changed life is by reshaping commuting habits and car ownership. This post will explore how the remote work boom is changing the way we both buy and use automobiles. Read on to find out more.

Fewer Miles, Different Needs

Remote and hybrid work can slash a driver’s annual mileage, particularly those who work from home full-time. When you no longer use the car to get to and from work each day, you no longer need a vehicle designed for heavy mileage. As such, many are opting for more basic vehicles or even foregoing car ownership completely.

The Rise of the ‘Second Car’ Mindset

With many people now only needing occasional use of a car, it makes sense that many are looking at cars that are more affordable and practical compared to expensive, flashy automobiles. By opting for something more affordable, people can get their needs filled while making significant long-term savings.

Why Buying Used Makes More Sense in a Remote-First World

Those who work from home full or part-time will find that their automobile needs change. When you no longer need a car for daily commutes, you can opt for something much simpler and cheaper. This is why used cars are perfect for remote workers because you can get a vehicle for much more affordable prices compared to buying new while also getting more for your money. On top of this, car depreciation is also less of an issue when you buy second-hand, which means you will lose less when the time comes to sell (an often overlooked factor).

What to Look for in a Low-Use Vehicle

When browsing for a low-use vehicle that will suit your remote/hybrid work lifestyle, there are a few things to look out for. These include good fuel efficiency to save money at the pump, a vehicle that is cheap to insure, and a car that has been well-maintained to avoid expensive repairs/replacements – this means that you need to know how to check the car over and what to look for on a test drive.

With remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, many people’s automobile needs have changed in recent years. If you no longer commute each day, you might want to consider a low-use vehicle that will fulfill your needs while helping you make long-term savings.