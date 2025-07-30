Kamala Harris announces she will not run for California governor

Former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris announced that she will not run for governor of California in the 2026 election, ending months of speculation about her political future.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Harris said she spent the past six months reflecting on the best way to continue serving the country. After “deep reflection,” she decided against seeking the governorship, despite giving it serious consideration.

“I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home,” Harris wrote. “But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

Harris, 60, previously served as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator, and vice president of the United States. After President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, Harris became the Democratic nominee but lost the general election to Donald Trump.

“My leadership, and public service, will not be in elected office,” she wrote. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

“We must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook,” she said.

Her decision not to run leaves the field open in what is expected to be a crowded and competitive Democratic primary for governor. Declared or likely candidates include Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Eleni Kounalakis, Antonio Villaraigosa, Toni Atkins, Tony Thurmond, and Betty Yee.

While Harris did not announce future electoral plans, her exit from the California race has renewed speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid.