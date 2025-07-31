Kentucky killed after lawn mower overturns, trapping him underneath

A 64-year-old man died after losing control of his lawn mower, which overturned and trapped him underneath in Kentucky, according to state police.

Kentucky State Police responded at approximately 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a lawn mower crash on KY Highway 7 South in the community of Kite, Knott County. Troopers arrived on the scene along with emergency medical personnel.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Thomas J. Johnson, a resident of Kite, lost control of his lawn mower while operating it near an embankment. The mower went over the edge and overturned, trapping Johnson underneath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology results are pending.

Kite is a small, rural community in eastern Kentucky’s Appalachian region. The community is approximately 20 miles southeast of the county seat of Hindman and about 100 miles southeast of Lexington.