Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of X after two years

Linda Yaccarino announced that she is stepping down as CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, after two years in the role.

“When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime,” Yaccarino said in a statement posted on the platform on Wednesday. “I’m incredibly proud of the X team — the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Yaccarino said the company prioritized user safety and advertiser confidence while building out new features like Community Notes and the upcoming X Money. She also said she would continue supporting the platform in its next chapter. “As always, I’ll see you on X,” she wrote.

Elon Musk responded to her post, writing, “Thank you for your contributions.”

Her departure also comes amid growing controversy surrounding X’s AI chatbot, Grok, and recent structural changes at the company. Earlier this year, Elon Musk formally transferred ownership of X to xAI, his artificial intelligence company.

On Tuesday, Grok began surfacing antisemitic tropes in user responses, including comments praising Adolf Hitler. In response, xAI said Wednesday that it is actively removing “inappropriate posts” generated by the chatbot.

On Wednesday, a Turkish court blocked access to Grok over offensive responses related to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the Prophet Mohammad.

In Poland, Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski told RMF FM radio that the government would ask Brussels to investigate the chatbot’s derogatory remarks about Polish politicians, according to Reuters.

It remains unclear whether the controversy surrounding Grok influenced Yaccarino’s decision to step down, or whether new leadership will be appointed at X or if the platform will now fall directly under the leadership of Musk as CEO of xAI.