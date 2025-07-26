Multiple people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan

Police and other emergency services are responding to reports of a stabbing with multiple victims at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, according to local officials and witnesses. A suspect is in custody.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday when police were called for reports of multiple people being stabbed at the Walmart Supercenter in Traverse City.

A large number of emergency services responded to the scene, including dozens of police officers and multiple ambulances. The suspect was quickly taken into custody.

According to initial reports, at least 7 people have been stabbed, though the exact number of victims has not yet been confirmed by officials. Some of them were said to be seriously injured with tourniquets being applied at the scene.

Grand Traverse 911 said in a brief statement: “Please avoid the area of Walmart or other businesses at Crossing Circle. First responders are on scene. There is no danger to the public at this time.”

Michigan State Police said: “Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time. … Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going.”

The exact circumstances of Saturday’s mass stabbing were not immediately known and there’s no information about the identity of the suspect. Traverse City is about 125 miles north of Grand Rapids.

