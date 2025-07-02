New York man charged with threatening to kill ICE agents

A New York man has been charged with making online threats to kill immigration agents and their families, according to federal prosecutors.

Matthew White, 43, of Jamestown, was arrested and charged with one count of communicating interstate threats, according to a press release on Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

Prosecutors said White operated an account on the social media platform X that, in April, published a series of violent threats targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and senior Homeland Security officials.

In one post, he allegedly wrote, “Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo, stop them.” In another, he commented, “Then understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them.”

White also allegedly responded to coverage of ICE arrest operations with additional threats, including one message in which he wrote, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children,” according to court documents.

White voluntarily spoke to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in early June and allowed them to extract data from his phone, which prosecutors say corroborated the threatening posts.

White made his initial court appearance on Tuesday and was released with conditions. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.