US News
Number of missing in Central Texas floods drops to 3
More than 100 people who had been reported missing after devastating floods in Central Texas earlier this month have been confirmed safe, local officials announced Saturday. Three other people are still missing.
The flooding on July 4 killed at least 145 people, with Kerr County being the hardest-hit area. Nearly 170 others were reported missing, but the number dropped to 102 in recent days as many people were found safe.
On Saturday night, the Kerr County Flood Disaster Joint Information Center confirmed that the number of missing had dropped to three after investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status.
“Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said. “This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and an unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time.”
Search and recovery operations are continuing throughout the Guadalupe River watershed with the help of local, state, national and international teams who continue to search for the three people who remain missing.
“Our thoughts remain with the families still awaiting news, and we will continue to stand with them as efforts persist,” Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. said.
