Ohio man arrested for threatening to kill congressman over Medicaid cuts

A 60-year-old man from Ohio has been arrested and charged with making threats to kill a U.S. congressman if he voted to cut Medicaid, according to prosecutors.

Jeffrey Dorsey, formerly of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday evening and appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The congressman’s name was not disclosed.

According to charging documents, Dorsey left a threatening voicemail on the congressman’s main office line, stating in part: “If you vote to take my f***ing Medicaid away, I’m gonna cut your f***ing head off…But I tell you this, clearly to your brain, if you f*** with my Medicaid, you’re a dead f****.”

Dorsey is charged with making interstate communications containing a threat to injure, a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

The arrest follows President Trump’s July 4 signing of a sweeping Republican-led domestic policy bill that includes major cuts to Medicaid.

“The FBI takes all threats seriously,” said Elena Iatarola, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Cincinnati Division. “Threats to harm others, including public officials, will never be tolerated.”