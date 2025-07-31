Legal
Ohio man arrested for threatening to kill congressman over Medicaid cuts
A 60-year-old man from Ohio has been arrested and charged with making threats to kill a U.S. congressman if he voted to cut Medicaid, according to prosecutors.
Jeffrey Dorsey, formerly of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday evening and appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The congressman’s name was not disclosed.
According to charging documents, Dorsey left a threatening voicemail on the congressman’s main office line, stating in part: “If you vote to take my f***ing Medicaid away, I’m gonna cut your f***ing head off…But I tell you this, clearly to your brain, if you f*** with my Medicaid, you’re a dead f****.”
Dorsey is charged with making interstate communications containing a threat to injure, a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.
The arrest follows President Trump’s July 4 signing of a sweeping Republican-led domestic policy bill that includes major cuts to Medicaid.
“The FBI takes all threats seriously,” said Elena Iatarola, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Cincinnati Division. “Threats to harm others, including public officials, will never be tolerated.”
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas arrested in illegal gambling operation
Ohio man arrested for threatening to kill congressman over Medicaid cuts
Toddler killed, 14 injured after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Illinois
4 shot, including 2 children, at recreation center in Philadelphia
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 day ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal4 days ago
11 people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan
-
Legal2 days ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
Business6 days ago
Starlink experiences widespread outage in U.S. and other countries
-
Legal3 days ago
Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park
-
World1 week ago
Close call between Aeromexico and Atlanta-bound Delta flight reported in Mexico City
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into storage units near Grand Rapids, Michigan
-
US News2 days ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized