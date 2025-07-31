Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia

At least 23 people were injured, including several seriously, when an amusement park ride collapsed in Saudi Arabia, according to officials and local media reports.

The incident occurred on the “360 Degrees” ride at an amusement park in the city of Taif, where the ride broke apart during operation and collapsed while carrying multiple riders.

At least 23 were injured, including three in serious condition. Taif authorities said no fatalities were reported.

Videos shared on social media showed the ride swinging back and forth as normal before its upper arm suddenly snapped, causing a section of the ride to collapse.

Article continues below the player

Witnesses said some injuries were caused when part of the ride’s structure bounced back at high speed, striking people on the opposite side. Others were injured from the fall while seated.

According to Okaz, several area hospitals declared a “code yellow” emergency to handle the influx of patients, with first aid provided at the scene before some were transferred for further care.

Saudi news outlet Akhbar24 reported that the Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar Al Saud, ordered the immediate closure of the amusement park where the accident took place and directed an investigation into the cause of the malfunction.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse.