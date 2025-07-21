Politics
Pentagon announces withdrawal of Marines from Los Angeles
The Pentagon has ordered the withdrawal of more than 700 active-duty Marines from Los Angeles, citing improved security conditions in the city following last month’s unrest tied to federal immigration enforcement operations.
“With stability returning to Los Angeles, the Secretary has directed the redeployment of the 700 Marines whose presence sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated,” said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell in a statement on Monday.
“Their rapid response, unwavering discipline, and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law,” Parnell added. “We’re deeply grateful for their service, and for the strength and professionalism they brought to this mission.”
The withdrawal comes a week after the Pentagon announced the release of approximately 2,000 California National Guard troops from federal duty in Los Angeles, marking a gradual drawdown of the military deployment initiated last month in response to escalating protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.
The federal mission began on June 7, when more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines were mobilized after a wave of protests and violent clashes followed a series of immigration raids across Southern California. The Trump administration cited reports of arson, attacks on federal officers, and the use of incendiary devices near government buildings as justification for the deployment.
California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, opposed the deployment and argued it inflamed tensions. The state filed a legal challenge against the federal government, claiming the President’s order violated the Tenth Amendment and overstepped state authority.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request for an immediate halt to the mission, ruling that the President likely acted within his statutory authority to federalize the Guard in response to threats against federal facilities and personnel.
The Pentagon has not provided a timeline for the complete withdrawal of remaining forces.
