Skydiving plane with 15 on board crashes in New Jersey

A skydiving aircraft with 15 on board crashed in New Jersey prompting a mass casualty response, according to officials and local media.

Gloucester County Emergency Management reported a “multi-agency mass casualty incident” at Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township around 5:30 p.m. local time, following reports of a downed aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that a Cessna 208B “went off the end of the runway” at the airport. Fifteen people were on board the skydiving aircraft at the time of the incident.

According to WPVI, at least five people were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It remains unclear whether the other passengers on board have been rescued or what their conditions are. No additional information has been released.

