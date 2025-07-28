US News
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
A small plane crashed into a vehicle in southern Florida, injuring at least seven people, according to local media reports.
The incident happened on Monday afternoon in the 3800 block of Lake Osborne Drive, near Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lake Worth Beach, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Capt. Thomas Reyes, a spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, said the single-engine plane “made contact” with a vehicle as it came down.
According to Reyes, five of the seven people hospitalized were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two individuals were classified as trauma alerts. No details about the victims’ conditions have been released.
Photos posted on social media by witnesses, including Julie Prinssen and Flower Sanchez, showed the heavily damaged aircraft with the registration number N974FL visible on its tail. Several emergency responders were at the scene, though the vehicle involved was not visible in the images.
Flight tracker data indicated the aircraft may have been an Orlican M-8 Eagle, a small single-engine plane with seating for two, which had recently departed from the nearby airport. However, aviation officials have not confirmed this information.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Boca News Now reported that the aircraft appeared to struggle gaining altitude and made a sharp left turn before impact.
