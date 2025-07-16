Tsunami advisory issued for parts of Alaska following magnitude 7.3 earthquake

UPDATE: The tsunami warning has been downgraded to an advisory by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). Officials warn of strong waves and dangerous currents, particularly near beaches, harbors, and inlets, but the risk of widespread coastal inundation or damaging waves has diminished.

Residents are still advised to stay out of the water and follow guidance from local emergency authorities.

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near the Aleutian Islands, according to seismologists.

The warning is in effect from Kennedy Entrance, approximately 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, roughly 80 miles northeast of Unalaska, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). The warning zone extends close to Anchorage but does not include the bay area itself.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Anchorage said the warning covers the cities of Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. “We can say with reasonable confidence that the Kenai Peninsula Borough locations will not see impacts,” the agency said.

“Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation,” the PTWC warning said. “Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.”

Footage from residents in Old Harbor, a coastal community on Kodiak Island, showed tsunami warning sirens going off.

The magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck at 12:37 p.m. local time on Wednesday and was centered offshore, about 54 miles south of the small community of Sand Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Alaska is part of the commonly denominated Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active region that encircles much of the Pacific Ocean. While the Ring of Fire is known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, it is not a single, unified system.

Sirens going off in Old Harbor AK. pic.twitter.com/vAZv4zPYnx — Tyler (@ty_murrel) July 16, 2025

