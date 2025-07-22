US Olympic Committee updates policy to comply with Trump’s transgender athlete ban

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has updated its athlete safety policy to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender women from participating in women’s sports, according to NBC News.

The change, published Monday on the USOPC’s website, does not explicitly mention transgender athletes but states that the committee will ensure competition environments are “consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act.” Executive Order 14201 is formally titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

According to NBC News, the updated policy implies that transgender women will no longer be eligible to compete in women’s divisions. The USOPC said it will continue working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and national governing bodies to implement the changes.

President Trump signed the order in February, mandating that federal agencies recognize only biological sex assigned at conception and requiring the Secretary of Education to protect “all-female athletic opportunities and all-female locker rooms.”

The order also authorizes the revocation of funding from programs that allow transgender participation in women’s sports and directs the State Department to promote similar policies internationally, including at the IOC and the United Nations.

During the signing ceremony, Trump said, “We will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls.”

The new USOPC policy does not clarify whether any American athletes could be disqualified from the 2028 Olympic Games under these rules.