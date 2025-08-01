1 dead, 1 unaccounted for, 10 injured in U.S. Steel plant explosion in Pennsylvania

One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured in an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, according to officials. One person remains unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

The blast occurred at around 10:50 a.m. on Monday between the plant’s 13th and 14th batteries, U.S. Steel Senior Vice President Scott Buckiso said at a press briefing.

“Our employees did a great job of making sure that we went in and rescued everybody that was involved, safely shut down all of the gasses and utilities, and the plant is stable,” Buckiso said.

Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services Chief Matthew Brown said the first 911 call came in at 10:51 a.m., prompting a large emergency response that has included about 20 EMS agencies and 14 fire departments.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the hospital, and another remains unaccounted for. Two people were initially unaccounted for, but one worker was later rescued. Authorities believe they know the general area where the remaining individual may be and are continuing search operations.

At least 10 others were injured and taken to hospitals, though officials have not disclosed the extent of their injuries or their conditions.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by county police, the fire marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Allegheny County Health Department advised residents within one mile of the plant to remain indoors, close windows and doors, and set HVAC systems to recirculate as a precaution. Air quality monitors have not detected levels of PM2.5 or sulfur dioxide above federal standards.

Clairton is located about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh along the Monongahela River and is home to the largest coke manufacturing facility in the United States. The public has been urged to avoid the area while emergency operations are ongoing.