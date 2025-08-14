Legal
14-year-old calls 911, says he killed his parents in Florida home
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after calling 911 to report that he had shot and killed his parents at their home in northern Florida, according to officials.
The shooting was reported just after midnight on Monday when the teen, identified as Trevor Lee, called 911 and said he had killed his parents at their home on Silver Point in the Fleming Island area of Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He told dispatchers he was waiting at a nearby church parking lot to be taken into custody.
Deputies responded to both locations and found the bodies of 44-year-old David Lee and 45-year-old Brandi Smith inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. Both had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.
Sheriff Michelle Cook said the double homicide appeared to have followed a prior domestic argument between the teen and his parents. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered at the home.
“This appears to be an isolated, domestic-related incident,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is no threat to the community.”
Trevor Lee was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
The investigation remains active. Detectives are working to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.
2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at after-party in Los Angeles
14-year-old calls 911, says he killed his parents in Florida home
Jonathan Kaplan, director of The Accused and ER, dies at 77
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Augusta, Georgia
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News6 days ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
11 people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan
-
Legal7 days ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World4 days ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
Legal1 week ago
Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park
-
US News7 days ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
-
Health6 days ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
Legal1 week ago
Gunman kills 2 neighbors, dies in shootout with deputies in southern Florida