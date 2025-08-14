14-year-old calls 911, says he killed his parents in Florida home

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after calling 911 to report that he had shot and killed his parents at their home in northern Florida, according to officials.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on Monday when the teen, identified as Trevor Lee, called 911 and said he had killed his parents at their home on Silver Point in the Fleming Island area of Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He told dispatchers he was waiting at a nearby church parking lot to be taken into custody.

Deputies responded to both locations and found the bodies of 44-year-old David Lee and 45-year-old Brandi Smith inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. Both had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said the double homicide appeared to have followed a prior domestic argument between the teen and his parents. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered at the home.

“This appears to be an isolated, domestic-related incident,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is no threat to the community.”

Trevor Lee was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains active. Detectives are working to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.