17 killed in apartment building collapse near Mumbai, India

At least 17 people have been killed after part of a residential building collapsed in Virar, a suburb of Mumbai in India’s Maharashtra state, according to officials.

The collapse occurred at around 12:05 a.m. on Thursday when the rear portion of the four-story Ramabai Apartment in Virar East gave way, damaging a chawl below, NDTV reported. Virar is a suburban city about 40 miles north of Mumbai.

Rescue efforts have been underway for more than 36 hours, with nine people pulled from the debris, including two who were injured and are receiving treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths of 17 people and announced financial assistance of 500,000 rupees (about $6,000) for the families of the victims. “We share the sorrow of all these families,” the official said in a statement.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department and two teams from India’s National Disaster Response Force have been leading the rescue operations.

Police on Thursday arrested 50-year-old Niley Sane, the builder of the collapsed structure. According to NDTV, he has been charged under multiple provisions of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act related to unauthorized development.