3 dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park in central Delaware

Three people were found dead in a murder-suicide at a mobile home park in central Delaware, according to state officials.

Troopers responded to Lorna Drive in the High Point Mobile Home Park in Frederica at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Wednesday for a welfare check, according to Delaware State Police.

Upon arrival, troopers found an 81-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds, along with a 53-year-old woman who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of those involved are being withheld until their families have been notified. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.

Frederica is a small town in central Delaware, located in Kent County near the eastern shore of the state. The Highpoint Mobile Home Park is a residential area situated just outside the town center.