8 killed in shooting outside nightclub in Ecuador

Eight people were killed in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in a town in western Ecuador, according to officials and local media.

The attack occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the town of Santa Lucía, in Guayas province, near the entrance to the nightclub, according to local police officials.

Preliminary reports indicate that a gray pickup truck arrived at the nightclub and several armed individuals got out and opened fire on people gathered outside.

Seven victims died at the scene and an eighth died at a medical facility, authorities said. The dead include seven men and one woman, all between 22 and 40 years old.

Police confirmed that one of the victims was Jorge Luis Urquizo Ferruzola, 40, the paternal half-brother of Santa Lucía Mayor Ubaldo Urquizo Mora. Urquizo, who had no criminal record, was the owner of the nightclub.

Three people, one man and two women, were taken to a medical facility but later released after being found not to have serious injuries.

At the scene, investigators found more than 40 spent 5.56 mm shell casings and more than 40 9 mm casings.

The attack comes as several provinces in Ecuador remain under a state of emergency, declared by President Daniel Noboa in response to escalating gang violence nationwide. Noboa has characterized the country’s struggle against criminal organizations as a “war” and designated gangs as terrorist groups.