At least 10 people shot at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis

UPDATE: At least 10 people have been shot, including several people who died, according to officers at the scene. Police have yet to officially confirm this. Details soon.

Police and other emergency services are responding to an active shooting with multiple casualties at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, local officials and witnesses say. Only few details are currently available.

The incident began at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when officers were called for an active shooter at the Annunciation Church, which is located at 509 W 54th Street. It’s also home to a K-8 Catholic school.

According to initial reports, there are multiple victims, including fatalities. The gunman was reportedly armed with a rifle. It’s unclear whether the shooting targeted daily mass at the church or the school specifically.

Article continues below the player

A large number of emergency services have been called while officers work to secure the scene. The status of the suspect is unclear.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.”

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.