Politics
Brawl breaks out in Mexican Senate between chamber president and opposition leader
A brawl erupted in Mexico’s Senate when the chamber’s president and the leader of the opposition exchanged shoves and a punch during a public session.
The fight broke out Wednesday between Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña of the ruling Morena party and Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).
Video of the incident shows senators singing Mexico’s national anthem at the presiding area. As the anthem ended, Moreno, widely known as “Alito,” tried to get Noroña’s attention. When a woman attempted to lead Noroña away, Moreno grabbed his arm, leading Noroña to push back. Moreno then shoved him several times and threw a punch.
A staffer who tried to intervene was pushed by Moreno and fell to the ground, and as Noroña moved to leave the chamber, another legislator grabbed him by the collar and attempted to hit him. The confrontation ended with Noroña walking out after more shoving and heated words.
According to Milenio, the clash began after PRI members repeatedly requested the floor during the session but were denied by Noroña in his role as presiding officer. As the anthem concluded, Moreno approached the podium and began arguing with him, leading to the physical altercation.
Moreno, 50, has led the PRI since 2019. The PRI dominated Mexican politics for most of the 20th century but has been reduced to a weakened opposition in recent years. Under Moreno’s leadership, the party has continued to lose influence and now holds only a small share of seats in Congress.
Noroña, 65, is a leftist politician and member of Morena, the populist movement founded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He became Senate president earlier this year after Morena and its allies expanded their congressional majority in the 2024 elections and Claudia Sheinbaum won the presidency.
#ÚltimaHora | El presidente del Senado, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, y el líder nacional del PRI, Alejandro Moreno, se enfrentaron a golpes en el pleno del Senado de la República. pic.twitter.com/bJm35RPuQd— NMás (@nmas) August 27, 2025
Best 10 Geocoding APIs with Global Coverage and Fast Response
Best 5 Social Media APIs for Developers in 2025
B-52 had close calls with jet and small plane in North Dakota last month
Brawl breaks out in Mexican Senate between chamber president and opposition leader
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News10 hours ago
At least 18 children shot, 2 killed, at Catholic school in Minneapolis
-
US News1 week ago
Explosion reported as cargo ship catches fire in Baltimore Harbor
-
Legal6 days ago
California Amber Alert: 2 boys abducted from foster care in Los Angeles
-
Business3 days ago
Bitcoin goes below $113,000 in sudden market drop
-
Politics1 week ago
Justice Department eases enforcement of D.C. rifle and shotgun ban
-
US News5 days ago
Tour bus from Niagara Falls overturns in New York; 5 dead, dozens injured
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump says Zelenskyy can end war by giving up NATO bid and Crimea
-
World6 days ago
Colombian police helicopter shot down during anti-narcotics mission; 10 killed