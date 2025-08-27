Brawl breaks out in Mexican Senate between chamber president and opposition leader

A brawl erupted in Mexico’s Senate when the chamber’s president and the leader of the opposition exchanged shoves and a punch during a public session.

The fight broke out Wednesday between Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña of the ruling Morena party and Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Video of the incident shows senators singing Mexico’s national anthem at the presiding area. As the anthem ended, Moreno, widely known as “Alito,” tried to get Noroña’s attention. When a woman attempted to lead Noroña away, Moreno grabbed his arm, leading Noroña to push back. Moreno then shoved him several times and threw a punch.

A staffer who tried to intervene was pushed by Moreno and fell to the ground, and as Noroña moved to leave the chamber, another legislator grabbed him by the collar and attempted to hit him. The confrontation ended with Noroña walking out after more shoving and heated words.

According to Milenio, the clash began after PRI members repeatedly requested the floor during the session but were denied by Noroña in his role as presiding officer. As the anthem concluded, Moreno approached the podium and began arguing with him, leading to the physical altercation.

Moreno, 50, has led the PRI since 2019. The PRI dominated Mexican politics for most of the 20th century but has been reduced to a weakened opposition in recent years. Under Moreno’s leadership, the party has continued to lose influence and now holds only a small share of seats in Congress.

Noroña, 65, is a leftist politician and member of Morena, the populist movement founded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He became Senate president earlier this year after Morena and its allies expanded their congressional majority in the 2024 elections and Claudia Sheinbaum won the presidency.