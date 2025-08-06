Cambodia reports new H5N1 bird flu case in 6-year-old girl

Cambodia has confirmed a new human case of H5N1 bird flu, according to health officials, bringing the country’s total this year to 15.

The latest case was confirmed Tuesday in a 6-year-old girl from Prey Mok village in Takeo province, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

She is receiving intensive medical care at a local hospital and is experiencing severe symptoms, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing, according to the ministry.

Health authorities said nearly 1,000 sick and dead chickens have been reported in the girl’s village, including 30 at her home. The child’s mother cooked one of the dead chickens just days before the girl began showing symptoms.

Officials are collecting samples from individuals who had contact with the patient. Close contacts are being treated with Tamiflu as a precaution, which is standard protocol in Cambodia following H5N1 detections.

LINK: A list of all human cases of H5N1 bird flu since 2021

Cambodia has seen a rise in H5N1 cases this year, with most detected since June. This latest case marks the eleventh confirmed since the start of that month. In total, 15 human infections have been confirmed in the country in 2025, six of which have been fatal.

It is not yet known which strain was involved in the latest case, though it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, a variant that is endemic in the country. Separate cases involving this strain or similar variants have also been reported in Bangladesh and India this year.

Another strain, clade 2.3.4.4b, has gained international attention since 2022 due to its global spread and increasing number of infections in mammals, including humans.