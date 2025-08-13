World
Clashes erupt for 2nd day across Serbia as protests turn violent
Clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have escalated for a second day, resulting in dozens of injuries across multiple cities, according to the Associated Press and local media reports.
The latest unrest began on Tuesday in Vrbas, northwest of Belgrade, where confrontations broke out outside the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party. Government supporters reportedly threw flares, rocks, and bottles, while protesters responded similarly.
Similar incidents were reported in Backa Palanka, Novi Sad, Nis, and Belgrade, where riot police dispersed downtown gatherings. Protesters have accused government supporters of starting the violence, while Police Commissioner Dragan Vasiljevic said protesters attacked first.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Vucic said 64 civilians were injured in Novi Sad and reiterated that 16 police officers had been hurt.
“We will make sure that everyone is detained,” Vucic said, adding that there was “no need” to deploy the army and “there won’t be a civil war.”
Footage from Belgrade and Novi Sad showed intense unrest, including protesters allegedly setting fire to the headquarters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party in Novi Sad.
The student-led protest movement began in November after a train station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad, killing 16 people and sparking accusations of corruption in state infrastructure projects, according to the Associated Press.
