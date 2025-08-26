Cracker Barrel scraps new logo after backlash; keeps “Old Timer”

Cracker Barrel announced that it will drop its new logo after widespread criticism and will keep its classic branding, including the “Old Timer” figure.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

The decision came a day after Cracker Barrel issued a statement acknowledging it “could’ve done a better job.” The company added on Monday, “We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees.”

The now-scrapped logo had removed the illustration of Uncle Herschel in favor of a simplified text-only design.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy Tuesday, saying the company “should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.”

Trump added that Cracker Barrel had gained “a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity” and should capitalize on it with a major news conference.