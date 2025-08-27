At least 18 children shot, 2 killed, at Catholic school in Minneapolis

A gunman armed with a rifle opened fire during morning mass at a Catholic elementary school in Minneapolis, killing 2 children and injuring at least 16 others, according to local officials. The suspect is dead.

The incident began just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when officers were called for an active shooter at Annunciation Church, which is located at 509 W 54th Street. It’s also home to a K-8 school with morning mass at 8:15 a.m.

A city councilmember confirmed that at least 2 children were killed in the shooting. Meanwhile, area hospitals reported treating at least 16 children, including 10 at Hennepin County Medical Center and 6 at Children’s Minnesota. At least seven of them were reportedly in critical condition.

A statement from the city said the “shooter is contained” and there is no longer an active threat to the community. The shooter, whose identity or motive was not immediately known, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are expected to hold a press conference soon to provide more information.

Police in nearby Richfield said officers were reporting up to 20 victims. “A man dressed in all black and armed with a rifle was reported at the scene,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said: “I’m monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I’m in touch with Chief O’Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said: “We are aware of the horrific mass casualty situation at Annunciation Catholic Church. Our hearts break as we write this. Families seeking to reunify with loved ones who were at Annunciation should go to 55th and Lyndale.”

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

The shooting comes less than a day after an unidentified gunman opened fire near Cristo Rey High School in Minneapolis, killing 1 person and injuring 6 others. This was followed by 2 other shootings at night, killing 2 people and injuring 2 others. Police said it’s unclear whether the shootings are linked.

