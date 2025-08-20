World
Netanyahu orders faster timetable for Gaza City offensive against Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered military commanders to shorten their timetables for seizing control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas, according to his office.
“Ahead of approval of the plans for the operation in Gaza City, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the timetables – for seizing control of the last terrorist strongholds and the defeat of Hamas – be shortened,” Netanyahu’s office announced on Wednesday.
The IDF said around 60,000 reserve orders were issued Tuesday morning, with service extended for 20,000 reservists, as part of the next phase of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots.”
Israel announced its plan to conquer the entire Gaza Strip after indirect talks with Hamas over a ceasefire and hostage release broke down last month.
According to the BBC, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza City are expected to be told to evacuate to shelters in southern Gaza ahead of the offensive.
Qatar and Egypt have proposed a 60-day truce that would include the release of about half of the 50 hostages still held in Gaza, a plan Hamas said it accepted on Monday.
Israeli officials have said they will not accept a partial deal and are insisting on the release of all hostages, of whom only 20 are believed to be alive.
About 100 apartment units damaged in Houston fire; 2 firefighters injured
Colombian man gets 12 years for conspiring with FARC to traffic cocaine to U.S.
Justice Department eases enforcement of D.C. rifle and shotgun ban
