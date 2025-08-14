Newsom calls for special election to redraw California maps over Texas plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state will hold a special election on November 4 to redraw its congressional maps, calling it necessary to “defend fair representation” in response to Texas efforts to add Republican-leaning seats.

“Trump’s election rigging comes to an end now,” Newsom said in a post on social media on Thursday, calling the move “a five alarm fire for Democracy.”

In a video statement, he accused President Donald Trump of trying to “light a torch on democracy” and said the president’s “failing” agenda was now focused on securing congressional seats.

Newsom said Trump called Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who “rolled over” and agreed to his plan. “We tried to play by our set of standards and rules with our independent redistricting team,” Newsom said, adding that California would “nullify what happens in Texas” by picking five seats “with the consent of the people” through its own process.

Article continues below the player

The announcement comes two days after the Texas Senate approved a new congressional map favoring Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The proposal, backed by Trump, could add up to five GOP-leaning seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.