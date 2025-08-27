SpaceX Starship completes 10th test flight; ends in splashdown explosion

SpaceX confirmed the successful completion of its tenth Starship flight test, with the vehicle splashing down in the Indian Ocean after meeting its objectives. The spacecraft exploded a few seconds after impact.

The test launched from Starbase in Texas at 6:30 p.m. CST using Booster 16 and Ship 37. SpaceX said the flight marked progress on a series of experiments intended to improve the reliability and reusability of the launch system.

Prior to the launch, SpaceX detailed several test objectives, including booster landing burn trials with modified engine configurations, deployment of Starlink simulators, and reentry experiments designed to stress-test heat shield tiles and structural flaps. The flight also included functional catch fittings on the upper stage and a single Raptor engine relight in space.

As part of the booster’s trajectory, Super Heavy performed flight experiments before shutting down and dropping into the Gulf of Mexico. Starship continued on its planned suborbital path, deployed eight Starlink simulators, and later reentered the atmosphere with sections of its thermal protection system intentionally altered to test vulnerabilities.

Article continues below the player

Tuesday’s flight follows the May 27 test, when Starship reached a major milestone before breaking apart during reentry due to tank pressure loss. That mission, which was the ninth test flight, also lost its booster during a landing attempt.

“Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship!” the company said in a post after Tuesday’s mission.

Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable launch system designed to carry crew and cargo to space. Standing nearly 400 feet tall, it consists of two stages, the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage, both intended for recovery and reuse.