Texas Amber Alert: 13-year-old Natalie Driver missing near Salado

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Natalie Driver, who was last seen at her home outside of Salado and is believed to be with 18-year-old Kyle Ryan Price, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Natalie was last seen on Sunday in the late morning, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes, standing five feet two inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Authorities believe Natalie may be with 18-year-old Kyle Ryan Price. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing five feet seven inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, though a recent booking photo showed his hair with a red tint.

There is no known vehicle connected to the pair, but investigators say Price has previously used ride-share services for transportation and is known to have been in the Temple area.

Anyone who sees Natalie or Price is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 254-933-5412.