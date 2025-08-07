Politics
U.S. offers $50 million reward for information leading to arrest of Nicolas Maduro
The U.S. Department of Justice and State Department have announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, doubling the previous amount.
The reward, described as “historic” by Attorney General Pamela Bondi, is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to bring Maduro to justice for his alleged role in drug trafficking and ties to U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations.
According to Bondi, Maduro is accused of working with groups such as Tren de Aragua (TdA), the Sinaloa cartel, and the Cartel of the Suns to traffic deadly drugs and fuel violence in the United States.
Bondi said the DEA recently seized 20 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro and his associates, with nearly 7 tons tied directly to Maduro. Authorities have also seized more than $700 million in assets, including two private jets and nine vehicles.
Bondi added that the cocaine shipments are often laced with fentanyl, resulting in the “destruction of countless American lives.” She described Maduro as “one of the largest narcotraffickers in the world and a threat to our national security.
“Under President Trump’s leadership Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” Bondi said.”
The Justice Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to Maduro’s arrest to call 1-202-307-4228 or contact authorities online.
