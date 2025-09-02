2 men arrested after explosive device found under news media vehicle in Salt Lake City

Two men were taken into custody after police discovered an explosive device placed under a news media vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to court records and local media reports.

The suspects, identified as 58-year-old Adeeb Nasir and 31-year-old Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, were arrested following an operation that involved the FBI, the Salt Lake City Police Department bomb squad, and the Unified Fire Authority, according to KUTV.

Authorities said the device, which was found Friday under a news media vehicle parked near an occupied building, was real and had been lit but failed to function. Police described it as a “significant threat to public safety,” according to KSL TV.

The FBI took over the investigation and identified two suspects living in Magna, Utah. A search warrant was executed Friday night at a home near 2800 South and 8500 West, where both men were located.

During the operation, investigators discovered two additional devices initially believed to be real weapons of mass destruction, leading to the evacuation of the house and surrounding residences. Bomb squads later determined they were hoax devices.

Court documents noted that both men told investigators the devices were real, which led to extra precautions during the search.

Officials said they also recovered firearms, illegal narcotics, electronic devices, explosives, and related components from the home.

The men face multiple charges, including manufacturing or possessing a weapon of mass destruction, attempted aggravated arson, threat of terrorism, and possession of incendiary devices, according to KSL TV. Both suspects are prohibited from owning firearms.

The incident follows the assassination of Charlie Kirk in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Police have not suggested a link between the two cases, and no motive has been identified in the explosive device investigation.

Authorities have requested that the men be held without bail, citing an ongoing risk to the public. The FBI is leading the investigation.