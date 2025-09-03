Legal
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
A gunman on a boat has opened fire at a restaurant at the Southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina, killing at least 3 people and injuring 8 others, according to local officials. A person of interest is being questioned by police.
The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for an active shooter who was firing from a boat in the Southport Yacht Basin, targeting the American Fish Company, a pub and restaurant.
Southport is about 20 miles south of Wilmington.
ChyAnn Ketchum, a spokeswoman for the City of Southport, said 3 people were killed in the shooting and 8 others were injured. There was no immediate word on the conditions of those injured.
The suspect’s boat had been stationary in the water for about an hour before someone opened fire, according to the State Port Pilot, a local newspaper. It said the boat traveled up the Intracoastal Waterway after the shooting, heading to Oak Island.
Southport City Manager Noah Saldo said no arrests had been made yet, but by 11:30 p.m., police were questioning a person of interest. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 910-457-7911.
September 28, 2025
Live camera shows heavy police presence in the area pic.twitter.com/MObSb3romw— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) September 28, 2025
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
Amber Alert: Colt and Bradley Brussel missing from Arkansas, may be in Florida
Top Model USA among 3 dead in murder-suicide outside El Paso police HQ
Former FBI Director James Comey indicted on federal charges
Most Viewed
-
Politics1 week ago
Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 7.8 quake off Russia’s Far East triggers tsunami advisory
-
World6 days ago
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills 4 U.S. citizens, including 3 children
-
World3 days ago
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Venezuela; strong shaking reported
-
Business1 week ago
Erika Kirk named CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk assassination
-
US News6 days ago
Erika Kirk forgives husband’s killer at memorial
-
Legal1 week ago
NYC student arrested with loaded gun after school shooting threat
-
Legal1 week ago
Video threat made against Utah Valley University following Charlie Kirk assassination