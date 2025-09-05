US News
5 houses collapse into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina
Five unoccupied houses collapsed along the shoreline of Buxton, North Carolina, as rough surf battered Cape Hatteras, according to officials. No injuries were reported.
The collapses happened between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said. As of 3:30 p.m., houses were reported down at 46001, 46002, and 46007 Cottage Avenue, as well as 46209 and 46211 Tower Circle Road.
Officials closed the entire beachfront from northern Buxton through off-road vehicle ramp 43 and warned that further collapses are possible.
“Very hazardous conditions are expected to continue over the next 24 hours and visitors should stay away from closed areas,” the park service said. Debris was reported scattered for miles along the shoreline, and authorities asked visitors to use caution.
The National Hurricane Center has warned that swells from Hurricane Imelda and Hurricane Humberto will affect much of the U.S. East Coast, creating dangerous rip currents and marine conditions.
WVEC reported that Tuesday’s collapses occurred two weeks after another house in Buxton fell into the sea, likely due to swells from Hurricane Gabrielle.
All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University
Michigan man sentenced for threats to kill Christians with AR-15
U.S. seizes 14 ancient Egyptian artifacts smuggled into the country
