Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesions

Former U.S. President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove cancerous tissue on his skin, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Spokesperson Kelly Scully said Biden received Mohs surgery, a procedure in which thin layers of skin are removed until no cancerous tissue remains.

The confirmation came after Inside Edition published video showing Biden leaving church in Delaware with a scar on his forehead, the Associated Press reported.

The American Cancer Society notes that Mohs surgery is commonly used to treat basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, the two most common forms of skin cancer. It is performed in stages to ensure all cancerous tissue is removed while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

Biden previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest in February 2023 during a routine physical. His doctor at the time said the cancerous tissue was fully excised and no further treatment was required.

