FLASH: Charlie Kirk shot and killed at Utah university event, Trump says

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University near Salt Lake City, according to President Trump.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump confirmed in a social media post. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” Trump added. “Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

The university said the shooting happened on Wednesday at about 12:20 p.m. local time, when Kirk, 31, was beginning to speak at a rally near the campus food court.

Article continues below the player

“A single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally. We can confirm that Mr. Kirk was shot,” the school said in a campus alert.

Videos from the scene showed Kirk addressing a large crowd when a gunshot was fired. He was struck in the neck, and panic broke out as attendees rushed for cover.

Utah Valley University initially said the suspect was in custody, but later clarified that the gunman was not apprehended and that police are still investigating.

Kirk was the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a conservative student organization. He was a prominent political activist and commentator, frequently appearing on national media outlets and at Republican events.

He is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children.