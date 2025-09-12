Child in L.A. County dies from rare measles complication

A child in Los Angeles County has died from a rare brain disorder linked to an earlier measles infection, according to health officials.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the school-aged child was originally infected with measles as an infant, before they were eligible for vaccination. Although the child recovered from the initial illness, they later developed subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a progressive and fatal brain disorder that can appear years after measles infection.

Officials did not disclose the child’s exact age or how much time had passed between the initial infection and their death.

SSPE is rare, affecting about 1 in 10,000 people who contract measles, but the risk is significantly higher, about 1 in 600, among infants infected before vaccination age. The disorder causes a gradual decline in neurological function, with death typically occurring within one to three years of diagnosis. There is no cure or effective treatment.

“This case is a painful reminder of how dangerous measles can be, especially for our most vulnerable community members,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Infants too young to be vaccinated rely on all of us to help protect them through community immunity.”

Health officials urged residents to ensure all family members are up to date on measles vaccinations, which are routinely recommended for children between 12 and 15 months of age.

Earlier this year, a large outbreak in Texas spread into New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas, leaving three people dead, including two school-aged children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico.