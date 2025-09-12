Health
Child in L.A. County dies from rare measles complication
A child in Los Angeles County has died from a rare brain disorder linked to an earlier measles infection, according to health officials.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the school-aged child was originally infected with measles as an infant, before they were eligible for vaccination. Although the child recovered from the initial illness, they later developed subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a progressive and fatal brain disorder that can appear years after measles infection.
Officials did not disclose the child’s exact age or how much time had passed between the initial infection and their death.
SSPE is rare, affecting about 1 in 10,000 people who contract measles, but the risk is significantly higher, about 1 in 600, among infants infected before vaccination age. The disorder causes a gradual decline in neurological function, with death typically occurring within one to three years of diagnosis. There is no cure or effective treatment.
“This case is a painful reminder of how dangerous measles can be, especially for our most vulnerable community members,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Infants too young to be vaccinated rely on all of us to help protect them through community immunity.”
Health officials urged residents to ensure all family members are up to date on measles vaccinations, which are routinely recommended for children between 12 and 15 months of age.
Earlier this year, a large outbreak in Texas spread into New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas, leaving three people dead, including two school-aged children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico.
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Ruby Lehman missing from Portage County
Child in L.A. County dies from rare measles complication
Brazil’s Supreme Court sentences Bolsonaro to 27 years in coup plot case
Person airlifted as Naval Academy in Maryland on lockdown due to threat
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News3 days ago
Poland engages drones violating airspace; says it is in contact with NATO
-
Health3 days ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
Legal5 days ago
California Amber Alert: 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu abducted at Target in City of Industry
-
US News4 days ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
-
World5 days ago
WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing in St. Maarten
-
Legal5 days ago
At least 5 shot near restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio
-
Business1 week ago
Powerball website crashes after $1.4 billion jackpot drawing
-
US News1 week ago
CommuteAir jet makes emergency return to Houston due to smoke in cockpit