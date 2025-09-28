Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concerts due to health issues

Dolly Parton announced that she is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, citing health concerns and the need for medical procedures.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” Parton said in a statement on Sunday.

Parton said that her doctors recommended “a few procedures” and that she would not be able to rehearse and prepare the show as planned. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” she said.

Parton assured fans that she will continue working on her projects from Nashville and stated that she is not retiring. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she said.

The shows, originally scheduled for December 2025, will now begin in September 2026. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available, according to the announcement.

Parton, 79, is one of the most celebrated artists in American music, with a career spanning more than six decades. She has released dozens of albums, written over 3,000 songs, and won multiple Grammy Awards.

Beyond music, she is also known for her philanthropy, including her Imagination Library program that provides free books to children worldwide.