World
Drone activity forces closure of Danish airport airspace for 2nd time this week
Airspace over an airport in northern Denmark was closed Wednesday because of unauthorized drone activity, the military said, just two days after a similar incident forced a prolonged shutdown at Copenhagen Airport.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Air Transport Wing said the closure at Aalborg airport was imposed “to ensure the safe handling of air traffic” and that it was working with police to address the situation. No further details were immediately available.
Authorities have not said what type of drone was involved in the incident or whether more than one aircraft was detected.
In Monday’s incident at Copenhagen Airport, police reported multiple drone sightings and said the aircraft were large, sophisticated, and operated by a “capable actor.” Their flight patterns suggested deliberate and coordinated activity.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the Copenhagen incident “the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date” and said Russian involvement could not be ruled out, though no evidence has been presented.
Authorities have not said whether Wednesday’s disruption at Aalborg is connected to the earlier drone activity.
