Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization

The Dutch parliament has adopted a motion from opposition leader Geert Wilders calling on the government to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, following President Donald Trump’s decision to do the same in the United States.

In the motion adopted on Thursday, Wilders stated that Antifa cells are active in the Netherlands, accusing them of threatening politicians, disrupting public events, and intimidating students and journalists.

The motion called on the government to take action similar to the U.S., where Trump announced on Wednesday that Antifa would be designated a “major terrorist organization” after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

With the motion now adopted, the Dutch government must formally respond and decide whether to implement the request.

If carried out, the designation could broaden law enforcement powers related to surveillance, monitoring, and prosecution of suspected Antifa activity in the country.

Antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” is generally described by experts as a loose, decentralized movement rather than a structured organization, raising questions about how such a designation would be applied in practice.