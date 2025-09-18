Politics
Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization
The Dutch parliament has adopted a motion from opposition leader Geert Wilders calling on the government to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, following President Donald Trump’s decision to do the same in the United States.
In the motion adopted on Thursday, Wilders stated that Antifa cells are active in the Netherlands, accusing them of threatening politicians, disrupting public events, and intimidating students and journalists.
The motion called on the government to take action similar to the U.S., where Trump announced on Wednesday that Antifa would be designated a “major terrorist organization” after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
With the motion now adopted, the Dutch government must formally respond and decide whether to implement the request.
If carried out, the designation could broaden law enforcement powers related to surveillance, monitoring, and prosecution of suspected Antifa activity in the country.
Antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” is generally described by experts as a loose, decentralized movement rather than a structured organization, raising questions about how such a designation would be applied in practice.
Which Businesses Perform Well on TikTok?
Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization
Video threat made against Utah Valley University following Charlie Kirk assassination
Alabama man fires at medical helicopter; says he thought it was a drone
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Poland engages drones violating airspace; says it is in contact with NATO
-
Legal5 days ago
All-clear at West County Mall near St. Louis after fears of a shooting
-
Health1 week ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
US News1 week ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
-
World1 week ago
Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 35, Houthis say
-
Legal7 days ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Ruby Lehman missing from Portage County
-
Entertainment1 week ago
MSNBC fires analyst Matthew Dowd over comments on Charlie Kirk shooting
-
World1 week ago
Gas truck explosion in Mexico City injures at least 57