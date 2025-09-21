Erika Kirk forgives husband’s killer at memorial

At a memorial service for Charlie Kirk in Arizona, Erika Kirk said she forgave the man accused of killing her husband and spoke about taking over leadership of Turning Point USA.

At State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, Erika Kirk said her husband had wanted to help young men “just like the one who took his life.”

She then said “On the cross our savior said ‘Father forgive them for they know not what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because that’s what Christ did and that’s what Charlie would do.”

“The answer to hate is not hate, Kirk said. “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Erika Kirk said she was “tremendously honored” to become CEO of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization her husband founded. “I promise you today every part of our work will become greater,” she said.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was struck in the neck by a sniper on a nearby rooftop in what officials have described as a “political assassination.”

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson after a manhunt. He is being held without bail on charges including aggravated murder, and prosecutors have said he could face the death penalty.

The memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale was attended by national political figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who delivered remarks along with other speakers.