Former British boxing champion Ricky Hatton dies at 46

Former British world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46, according to his family and officials.

“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 a.m. today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man,” Manchester Police said in a statement on Sunday. “There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the case has been referred to the coroner.”

Hatton’s younger brother, fellow boxer Matthew Hatton, wrote on social media: “I love you Richard 💙 See you on the other side.”

Tributes poured in from across the sporting world. Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao, who defeated Hatton in a 2009 bout in Las Vegas, said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life,” Pacquiao wrote. “We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life.”

Other messages of condolence came from former England football captain David Beckham, Manchester City Football Club, UFC star Conor McGregor, and many others in the UK and abroad.

Nicknamed “The Hitman,” Hatton was one of Britain’s most popular fighters of his era. Fighting at light welterweight and welterweight, he won multiple world titles and was celebrated for his aggressive, brawling style and passionate fan base, which often filled arenas in Manchester and Las Vegas.

He fought some of the sport’s biggest names, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009, both of whom handed him rare defeats.

Following his retirement, Hatton transitioned into training and promoting, mentoring younger fighters while remaining a beloved figure in British boxing.

Hatton is survived by his family, including his three children.

