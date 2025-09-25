World
Gang clash inside Ecuador prison leaves at least 17 dead
At least 17 inmates were killed in clashes between rival gangs at a prison in the coastal city of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, officials said. The violence comes just days after another deadly prison riot in the country left 14 people dead.
The violence broke out on Thursday after members of the Tiguerones gang were ordered to attack rivals from Los Lobos, Los Choneros, and other unaffiliated inmates, the National Police said in a statement. Authorities deployed law enforcement to the facility, warning that the death toll could rise as bodies are recovered.
CNN en Español, citing a preliminary report, said the clashes began in one of the prison’s wings after an ambush in which cell keys were stolen, allowing attackers to move against prisoners housed elsewhere.
The incident comes just days after 14 inmates were killed and more than 10 others wounded in a similar outbreak of gang violence at a prison in Machala, in southern Ecuador near the Peruvian border. Among the dead in that incident was a prison guard, and two police officers were injured.
Deadly riots and attacks inside Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons have become increasingly common as powerful gangs such as Los Lobos, Los Choneros, and the Tiguerones battle for control.
Earlier this month, the United States designated Los Lobos and Los Choneros as terrorist organizations, citing their role in drug trafficking and organized crime.
